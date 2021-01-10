Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly made Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba a top transfer target for his new club.

The former Tottenham boss recently replaced Thomas Tuchel at PSG, and it seems he’s already lining up some potential signings to strengthen his squad and put his own stamp on the team.

According to the Daily Star, Pochettino is confident PSG could beat the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus to the signing of want-away Man Utd ace Pogba, who may be available for around £75million in the summer.

The France international’s value will no doubt have fallen after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, though some United fans may well be pretty happy to sell him for that kind of fee.

The Red Devils could do a lot with that kind of money, and it would surely be a boost to finally get rid of Pogba after all the negative headlines he tends to generate.

“I was on the bench thinking ‘please don’t put me on, I can’t go on this pitch after three brandies and Coca-Cola’ And then I was brought on.” – PL legend reveals playing whilst DRUNK against Arsenal! Click here to read more.

While the 27-year-old is undoubtedly a top talent on his day, he’s just not delivered in a United shirt and it’s surely time to move on while top clubs are still interested in him.

It’s easy to imagine Pogba improving with a move to Ligue 1, where he’d benefit from a slower style of play in a less competitive league, whilst also having talents like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe around him.