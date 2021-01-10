Man United transfer round-up: Update on move for €130m rated striker, “favourites” to sign defensive midfielder and Pogba wanted in £75m deal

It’s hard to see Man United making any serious moves in the January market, so most of the transfer rumours are centred around transfers that may need to wait until the summer to happen.

One possible exception could be Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare after United were touted as the favourites to bring him in due to AC Milan’s difficulty in paying his asking price.

It’s believed that the French side would be looking for a lot of money to let him go and Newcastle had an offer of £35m turned down in the summer, but Lille are also facing some financial difficulties so it’s possible a deal could be done.

Soumare tends to play as a defensive midfielder and he looks like an all round option who could become the long term replacement for Matic, but he could even step up to replace Paul Pogba if he finally leaves this summer.

Pogba has been linked with an exit for years now and it’s clear that he’s not really happy at Old Trafford so a return to France with PSG could be an appealing option.

It’s been reported that Mauricio Pochettino has identified Pogba as one of his key targets for the summer and he would be allowed to leave for £75m, so at least United could re-coup most of the £90m that they spent on him.

There are a few different places where those funds could be reinvested, but the arrival of Edinson Cavani has shown that a proper striker can make a big difference to this side and it suggests a move for a longer term option would make sense.

Erling Haaland is the darling of World football just now and it’s easy to see why when you consider how prolific and ruthless he is in front of goal, while he also has some history with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so that could help persuade him to move to Old Trafford.

His €130m price tag could be a major issue for any club but selling Pogba would finance most of that, while the reports are starting to emerge which indicate United are ready to make a move for the Dortmund star in the summer.