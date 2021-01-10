Menu

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singles out “monster” Manchester United star for praise after win over Watford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has singled out Scott McTominay for praise after the club’s 1-0 FA Cup win against Watford on Saturday.

McTominay has been in fine form lately, and scored the winner for United against Watford to send them through to the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup.

Despite not always being a regular starter for Man Utd, McTominay has improved a lot this season and fast seems to be becoming one of the team’s most important players.

Solskjaer clearly rates the Scotland international highly, describing him as a “monster of a human being” after yesterday’s game.

“Scott has had a very good season,” Solskjaer told BBC Match of the Day, as quoted by the Metro.

“He is being more and more dangerous, we know he can be a box-to-box midfielder.

“He should have scored a few more on set-plays before now because he is a monster of a human being. I am very happy he got the goal.”

For all the big-money signings United have made in recent years, it’s remarkable how many fine players seem to keep coming through their academy.

McTominay is another homegrown talent who’s now delivering for the first-team, along with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, while others like Dean Henderson and Brandon Williams look like having big futures at Old Trafford as well.

