Solskjaer explains what impressed him about Van de Beek vs Watford despite continued lack of playing time for Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken out on Donny van de Beek’s performance against Watford.

It’s clear the Norwegian tactician was impressed with what he saw from Van de Beek, who put in an assured midfield display in the 1-0 FA Cup third round victory over the Hornets.

United fans will be wondering why Solskjaer praises Van de Beek but doesn’t use him, with the Netherlands international getting surprisingly few opportunities in the Red Devils’ first-team so far this season.

Van de Beek looked a quality performer for Ajax and has shown moments of that class for Man Utd as well, but Solskjaer has a lot of other options in the middle of the park too.

Even then, however, Van de Beek surely deserves more playing time based on what he’s shown when he’s got on the pitch.

Discussing his summer signing’s display against Watford, Solskjaer sung his praises for his technical ability and intelligence.

“I think Donny showed again his qualities,” Solskjaer was quoted by the Metro. “He plays, he’s very technically clean, makes good decisions – what a little flick with the back-heel to play Juan [Mata] through in the first half!

“He’s got that quality to open up tight games, so definitely he’ll benefit from this game as well.”