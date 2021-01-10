Liverpool face new competition for Kylian Mbappe as CL giants prepare plan to launch bid and agree personal terms

Liverpool are reportedly facing new competition for the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

According to Don Balon, Bayern Munich are the latest top club to show an interest in signing Mbappe, with the reigning European champions planning for life after star striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish goal machine has been a world class performer for Bayern but will turn 33 later this year, so Bayern could do well to plan for the future, with Don Balon claiming the club are weighing up launching a big bid for him, and an attempt to agree personal terms.

Lewandowski won’t be easy to replace, but Mbappe is one of the most exciting talents of his generation and could be a dream buy for the Bavarian giants.

Don Balon add that Bayern’s interest could now see Mbappe snub the interest of Liverpool, which is undoubtedly a blow for Jurgen Klopp and co.

The Reds will soon need to think about replacing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are both approaching 30 and cannot continue at their exceptionally high level for that much longer.

Mbappe could ensure the glory years remain at Anfield for longer, though one imagines Klopp could also find alternatives.

It’s a loss for fans of the Premier League in general, however, if we don’t get to see Mbappe working his magic in English football.

