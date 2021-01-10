More injury problems for Barcelona as another regular expected to miss several games through injury

There are some clear signs that Ronald Koeman is turning Barcelona around and they have been enjoyable to watch in recent games, while they could have a chance of winning La Liga again if Atletico Madrid start to slip up.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t completely up against it and they are struggling with a lack of finances to make improvements in the January window, while the mounting injury issues could eventually catch up with them.

Young defender Ronald Araujo has been a regular member of the first team this season with various teammates going down with injury, but it now looks like he’s going to be out for a few games.

Football-Espana have picked up on some reports from Spain which suggest that he’s suffered a hamstring injury, but it’s not great news for Barca as he doesn’t have a definite return date.

He is expected to miss several games as a bare minimum, so it suggests that Barca may need to finally pull something out the bag in the January market.