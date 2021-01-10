Morecambe show Chelsea keeper Kepa the ultimate disrespect with reports of hilarious shouts from their bench

There’s never anything joyful about watching a player have a meltdown week after week, so even non-Chelsea fans were relieved in the summer when Edouard Mendy arrived to relieve Kepa of his recurring weekly nightmares.

It was never clear if Kepa stayed to fight for his place or if there was simply no interest from any clubs in signing him, but he’s been given a rare chance to shine against Morecambe in the FA Cup today.

That show of faith from Frank Lampard should come as a confidence boost because a loss today would surely be the end of his time in charge, but it also looks like Morecambe are aware that he could be their ticket to getting a few goals:

Lots of cries of “shoot” from the Morecambe bench on the rare occasions they have got within 40 yards of Chelsea’s goal. It’s like they think the world’s most expensive goalkeeper might be a bit unreliable… — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 10, 2021

The lack of fans in the ground means that everyone will be able to hear those shouts – Kepa included – so he must be feeling disrespected and perhaps unsettled that even a lower league side have spotted the obvious weakness in him.

This game really is a no-win situation for Kepa because he’s expected to keep a clean sheet, but it’s gone well so far with Morecambe failing to get any long range efforts that are going to trouble him.