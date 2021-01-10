Menu

Photo: These Celtic fans’ facetious response to Steven Gerrard failing to wear a face mask correctly

Celtic FC
Celtic have endured an abysmal season and have come in for a lot of criticism due to COVID related incidents. At the start of the campaign, Boli Bolingoli went on a trip to Spain without alerting anyone, which prompted the club to be banned from playing domestic football for two weeks. Then, over the last week, Nicola Sturgeon and her Deputy, John Swinney, have been very vocal about their opposition to the club undertaking a mid-season training camp in Dubai.

Today, before Rangers’ game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, Steven Gerrard gave an interview in which it appeared that he didn’t have his face mask over his nose.

Last season’s SPFL title was awarded after 30 matches, following a vote among all Scottish clubs. Rangers fans had called for the league to be declared null and void despite Celtic’s 13 point advantage and rampant form. As such, these Hoops supporters have responded to the above tweet with ironic null and void cries.

  1. Bob says:
    January 10, 2021 at 5:36 pm

    It’s a catch 22 situation

    Reply

