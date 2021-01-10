Reasons behind Damien Duff’s Republic of Ireland resignation revealed as Irish legend does not support apology over revolutionary video

In the last few days the news was announced that Damien Duff has left his role on the coaching staff of the Republic of Ireland set up. Duff contacted Stephen Kenny over Christmas to let him know that he wished to leave his role, which didn’t entirely come as surprise.

The Irish Examiner revealed how the Ireland centurion had been willing to tender his resignation during a fraught meeting with former FAI interim CEO Gary Owens back in November.

The fuss all came about as part of the investigation into the use of the now infamous motivational video in the Wembley dressing room prior to Ireland’s friendly with England last year. Duff passionately expressed his view that there was nothing to be sorry for after famous moments in Irish history, such as the 1916 Easter Uprising, were depicted.

And he was adamant that he would not stand over any statement of apology from the FAI regarding the video.

The drama relating to a leak about the video had taken its toll and rather than fall out with Kenny, Duff decided it was best to part ways. Despite the Manager’s best attempts to persuade him to remain part of the set-up, Duff stood firm into the New Year and his exit was finalised this week.

The timing of the FAI’s statement on Duff’s departure landed at 9.41pm, which is believed to be another source of annoyance for Duff, as he didn’t want the story to break at such a late hour.