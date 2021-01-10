The coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of easing, with stark warnings being handed out by the Government on an almost daily basis.
Footballers being a different breed, however, clearly feel that the law doesn’t apply to them, for they are still ignoring the protocols that are in place.
As the Daily Mail note, ahead of the weekend’s FA Cup ties, it was made known that no players should be hugging after goal celebrations, no shirts should be swapped and various other directives to ensure that there is little to no chance of further transmission of the disease.
However, Aston Villa’s youngsters swarmed Louie Barry when he equalised against Liverpool, and then the player himself swapped shirts with Fabinho after the match.
The celebrations were replicated at both Chorley and Blackpool on Saturday, and, one might expect, the same will occur on Sunday.
It beggars belief that simple, effective rules and regulations can’t be followed, and the players will only have themselves to blame if football in England is curtailed again in due course.