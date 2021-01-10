An unnamed scout has hinted that a future partnership between Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and new-signing Amad Diallo could be devastating.

Diallo, 18, joined United earlier this month after his long-awaited switch from Atalanta was finally confirmed on the club’s official website.

Despite agreeing to sign for United during last summer’s deadline day, due to work permit complications, the teenager was forced to wait six-months before making the switch.

However, now finalised and expected to link-up with new team-mates soon, the prospect of seeing the wonder-kid in action in England’s top-flight is definitely an interesting one.

It is not yet known what role Diallo will play during his opening campaign with United, however, according to a recent report from The Athletic, the future of Diallo is one that is also exciting other industry workers.

Speaking to a scout, who the outlet have not named, there is a general feeling that United could look to try and build a strong connection between Diallo and Greenwood.

“A future attack involving Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo, each equally comfortable using both feet, would be a nightmare for defenders,” said the scout.

Greenwood, 19, has already emerged as one of Europe’s brightest talents after a hugely successful breakthrough has seen the teenager net 20 times in 72 appearances, in all competitions.

Could the prospect of Diallo and Greenwood forming a partnership and understanding over the next few years propel United back to their best?