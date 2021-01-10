Serie A side are urging Arsenal to recall ace from miserable loan spell before allowing him to return to Italy

Sometimes you’ll see a good player who can look great if he’s played in the right system, but a couple of transfers just haven’t worked out for Lucas Torreira.

His loan move to Atletico Madrid in the summer looked perfect because he’s an aggressive little player who also has quality on the ball so he should’ve been a good fit for Diego Simeone’s men.

He’s not really played in Spain and it’s even led to suggestions that Atletico were somehow trying to sabotage his market value ahead of a permanent move in the summer, so it does suggest he could be recalled this month.

READ MORE: Arsenal left angered as they fear Atletico Madrid transfer conspiracy regarding Lucas Torreira loan

The only way it would make sense for Arsenal to end that loan spell would be if he had another move lined up, so it’s interesting to see Mundo Deportivo report that Fiorentina want to take him for the rest of the season.

It could be perfect for Torreira because he excelled in Italy before and it sounds like he would get a proper chance to play, while Arsenal would have a better chance of selling him for a higher price in the summer if he’s coming off a strong few months rather than another season of limited action.

It’s even suggested that Torreira has asked his representatives to make this happen and the Serie A side actually expect to sign him, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this over the next couple of weeks.