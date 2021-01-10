Spanish giants will take on Arsenal to sign £40m rated star if they fail to sign Spurs ace

Valencia have had financial troubles for years where they’ve been forced to sell their best players and also abandon the building of their new stadium, but this season could be their worst yet.

They sold pretty much every player who was worth something in the summer so it can’t be a surprise that relegation from La Liga now looks like a genuine possibility.

They desperately need to make some additions to their team and it sounds like they might have found some money to make improvements with Goal reporting that they are looking to make a move for a new midfielder.

They claim that Spurs midfielder Harry Winks is their main target but that move may not come off, so they are now thinking about rivalling Arsenal for Norwich star Emi Buendia instead.

The Argentine midfielder does have some La Liga experience with Getafe but he was never a first team regular there, while Valencia would also need to come up with some serious cash to make the move happen.

It’s suggested that Norwich want as much as £40m to let him go so it’s hard to see them coming up with that kind of money in the summer, while it would also be dependent on them avoiding relegation too.

Buendia has been impressive again this year and he does look like the kind of creative player who could thrive in a strong team at a higher level, but Arsenal looks like the most likely destination of the two.