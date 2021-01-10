Spurs star opens the door for Mauricio Pochettino reunion as he rejects new contract offer

It feels like every Spurs player is going to be linked with a move to PSG in the next few months, but Hugo Lloris returning to France might actually make a lot of sense.

The French giants have always had an issue trying to find an elite level keeper – Keylor Navas is probably the best they’ve had in years, but Lloris would still be an upgrade on the Costa Rican.

The French keeper also turned 34 at the end of last season so his next move will probably be his last major one, while he also needs to think about which club can offer him the best chance of ending his career with silverware.

Jose Mourinho is certainly taking Spurs to a place where they could win something, but PSG will expect to clean up domestically and the Champions League is a real possibility when you look at their squad.

Football.London have reported that Lloris has entered the last 18 months of his contract so a decision on his future will need to be made soon, while he’s reportedly turned down the offer of an extension with Spurs amid potential interest from PSG.

If he sticks to that stance and doesn’t sign an extension before the summer then it will leave Spurs in an awkward position where it would be their last chance to cash in on him if he doesn’t intend to stay.

It’s still not clear if Spurs will go back with a better offer or what his intentions are, but that speculation with PSG will grow stronger in the summer if his situation stays the same.