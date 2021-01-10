Talks tomorrow: Arsenal ace changes his mind on transfer destination as possibility of joining former teammate opens up

Arsenal have lurched from positivity to disaster over the course of Mikel Arteta’s reign, but there’s every reason to believe that things are starting to look up again.

They’ve started to put a run of wins together and some of the younger players look exceptionally promising, while it also looks like he’s managing to get rid of the fringe players who are bloating the squad and restricting his ability to make new signings.

Kolasinac has already left and Ozil may well be on his way, while it looked like Sokratis would be next to leave after he opened the door for a return to Serie A side Genoa.

Those rumours have gone quiet in recent days, but they can be explained by a more recent report from Gianluca Di Marzio where he’s suggested that the Greek defender now wants to move to Real Betis instead.

That transfer would give him the chance to link up with his former Dortmund teammate Marc Barta and there are plans to hold talks tomorrow to sort out the potential transfer.

From Arsenal’s point of view he’s not a first team regular and it would make sense just to let him go to free up a wage, so they’ll be hoping those talks go well.

It also sounds like Genoa haven’t completely given up on luring him back to Italy, but they are starting to feel less hopeful.