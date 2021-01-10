In a week’s time if results go their way, Manchester United could be staring down at the rest of the Premier League table.

That’s a scenario that’s got former United defender, and now BT Sport pundit, Rio Ferdinand, excited.

In order for the same to play out, the Red Devils have firstly got to beat Burnley in mid-week, in order to head to Anfield at the summit.

If they were to then inflict another defeat on Jurgen Klopp’s side, United would end the weekend with a six-point lead.

“I don’t want to jump the gun like I’ve done before,” Ferdinand was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“I don’t want to become a meme again. But listen, as a football fan, you can’t help it – it’s part of it to get hyped up, become emotional about things.

“And Man United sitting pretty at the top of the league after the game against Burnley – we hope – I’ll be excited 100%.”

Considering how poorly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had been playing at the start of the campaign, the position they currently find themselves in is one from which they can build a title-winning campaign – if they can get up a head of steam.

More Stories / Latest News Karanka ready to put Man City to the sword and is glad Birmingham are playing at the Etihad “We will sell top performers” – Man United, Chelsea & Liverpool handed potential transfer boost by club chief ‘A player that Jurgen Klopp would go after’ – Keown urges Liverpool to raid Southampton once again

Liverpool will certainly have something to say about it, meaning we’re promised a hugely exciting 90 minutes next weekend.

Bring. It. On.