These fans react as TV personality, Mark Wright, makes his Crawley Town debut against Leeds

TV personality and famous radio host, Mark Wright, made his professional debut for Crawley Town this afternoon. Wright came on as a substitute in the final minute of the FA Cup tie against Leeds United, with his team winning by three goals to nil. At the age of 33, he has completed a dream and done so against Premier League opposition.

Naturally, his part in the match will take some of the headlines and these football fans have reacted in good humour to the situation:

Crawley Town subbing on 33 year old reality TV star Mark Wright in the 90th minute to see out a 3-0 win over Leeds is superb shithousery. pic.twitter.com/jCB4QQKMIq — Football Shithousery (@FootyRustling) January 10, 2021

It’s reported that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa watched the first three series of TOWIE to do his home work on Mark Wright. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/PuIsYqjuyS — SportingBurntwoodFC (@SBFCOfficial) January 10, 2021

If Mark Wright gets a 10 min cameo, it truly has been a terrible day for Leeds. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 10, 2021

BRING ON MARK WRIGHT AND FINISH THIS. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 10, 2021

Wright, who has kept himself in tip top condition over the years, is currently dating former Coronation Street star, Michelle Keegan… and fans have reacted with some great gags based on that theme:

Mark Wright and Marcelo Bielsa in sugar hut after today’s game pic.twitter.com/vMmPqRbVza — Liam Mutimer (@liammutimer) January 10, 2021

Mark Wright, knocks Leeds out the FA Cup then goes home to Michelle Keegan, a winner of life. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, others have pointed out what a good display the midfielder produced:

Mark Wright’s game by numbers for Crawley vs. Leeds: 1 minute played

1 touch

100% pass accuracy (1/1) A debut he will never forget. ? https://t.co/PDeKk64gZi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 10, 2021