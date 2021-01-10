Menu

These fans react as TV personality, Mark Wright, makes his Crawley Town debut against Leeds

Leeds United FC
TV personality and famous radio host, Mark Wright, made his professional debut for Crawley Town this afternoon. Wright came on as a substitute in the final minute of the FA Cup tie against Leeds United, with his team winning by three goals to nil. At the age of 33, he has completed a dream and done so against Premier League opposition.

Naturally, his part in the match will take some of the headlines and these football fans have reacted in good humour to the situation:

Wright, who has kept himself in tip top condition over the years, is currently dating former Coronation Street star, Michelle Keegan… and fans have reacted with some great gags based on that theme:

Meanwhile, others have pointed out what a good display the midfielder produced:

