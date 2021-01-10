Three-way deal with European giants offers Spurs return for Christian Eriksen – at the cost of Dele Alli to PSG

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain continue to negotiate with Tottenham to sign Dele Alli, with a new chip entering the play that could see Christian Eriksen return to Spurs.

RMC Sport report that talks with the north London outfit are moving in the ‘right direction’ for PSG unlike last summer, when their interest was first expressed in the attacking midfielder.

It’s claimed that Leandro Paredes is the key to a three-way deal that would see PSG, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan all able to offload some of their biggest outcasts this month for new blood.

Paredes has reportedly attracted the interest of the Serie A outfit and Antonio Conte, who seem to have set offloading Christian Eriksen as one of their main priorities in this month’s transfer window.

Paredes, who has played an important role for the Parisians this term and is now under the tutelage of compatriot and ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, is said to have rejected a move to Inter last summer.

If Conte and the Nerazzurri were to convince Paredes to leave, PSG – who do not wish to spend any cash in January – would have the funds freed up to sign Alli, Spurs could then act on their openness in bringing Eriksen back from a nightmare spell in Italy.

It’s added that the three clubs have yet to strike a deal that would satisfy everyone, this would be a difficult merry-go-round of transfers to pull off, but could offer each side exactly what they desire.

Get French Football News have claimed that the possibility of such a stunning deal is simply the work of two agents close to Paris Saint-Germain.

European giants’ work for three-way outcasts deal would pave the way for Christian Eriksen return to Spurs – at the cost of Dele Alli