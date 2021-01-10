It’s been a strange old season for Chelsea in 2020/21.

With the signings of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz at the beginning of the campaign, everything looked bright for Frank Lampard.

The 17-game unbeaten run that the team went on did nothing to dampen the optimism either, as the Blues’ former midfielder stamped his mark right throughout the side.

However, over the last few weeks, thanks to a succession of injuries to Ziyech and a woeful loss of form from Werner and Havertz, the west Londoners have struggled and now Lampard finds himself under huge pressure to deliver.

Another player who has struggled with injury is Christian Pulisic, a real bright spot for the manager when he’s been fit.

His impact on the Chelsea side hasn’t been lost on his countryman, Alexi Lalas, either.

“Here’s the problem. The way we’re talking about this performance [against Man City] from Christian Pulisic is of a player who shines despite the fact that he is not playing with the best players, or is playing against vastly superior opposition and still being able to show,” he said on his State of the Union podcast, cited by talkSPORT.

“This is Chelsea with all the talent they have and all the money they have spent.

“I’ll say it right now, Christian Pulisic is too good for this Chelsea team. His talents are being wasted right now at Chelsea, with this Chelsea team that they have.”

Clearly, Lampard has work to do if he wants to get the Blues anywhere near the title conversation this season.