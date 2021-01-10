Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool may be pleased to hear RB Leipzig’s CEO openly admitting his club will continue to sell their best players.

The Bundesliga giants have plenty of exciting talents on their books at the moment, and also recently sold Timo Werner to Chelsea after his rapid rise with the club.

Dayot Upamecano is now one of their main stand-out talents, with the French centre-back linked with a host of big names such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool in a report from the Daily Mail.

It now seems clear that Leipzig could let him and other top players go, according to CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

“We have a squad that is very broad in terms of quality,” Mintzlaff said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. “So we will sell top performers again if it makes financial sense and we can cope with it from a sporting point of view.

“When I think of [Timo] Werner, [Matheus] Cunha, [Naby] Keita or [Diego] Demme, we’ve already made a lot of money and still made progress in terms of the sporting side.

“Overall, we have invested a lot in our team, no question about that. But look: the current squad had a market value of less than €250 million when the individual players made their debut.

“And if we now take the current market value, we are at around €550 million. You have to take this plus of over €300 million into account when you talk about investments. We are creating value with our path.”

Upamecano could be an important signing for Chelsea in the near future as they look in need of more quality in defence, especially as Thiago Silva is 36 years old and surely doesn’t have that much longer left at the highest level.

United could also do with landing the youngster, with Harry Maguire often seeming to struggle due to lacking a quality partner alongside him at Old Trafford.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have an injury crisis this season and could view Upamecano as an important long-term addition due to the patchy records of both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

