Video: Aberdeen forward escapes red card after this horror challenge on Rangers full back

Aberdeen’s Curtis Main escaped with a booking after this horrific challenge on Borna Barisic.

The tackle took place at the late stages of the first half and Main was promptly substituted by his Manager, Derek McInness, to avoid a repeat offence.

Rangers were handed a penalty and Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men early on, when Morelos was allegedly clipped in the box. The decision was controversial, with many feeling that the Dons did not deserve to go down to ten men. Perhaps this was a case of the referee evening things up then.

Tavenir missed the aforementioned spot kick, but a brace from Alfredo Morelos currently has the ‘Gers sitting comfortably with a 2-0 advantage.

Victory will put Rangers 22 points clear of Celtic at the top of the table, and all but confirms the league title is theirs.

