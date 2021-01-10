Video: Aberdeen player receives hugely controversial red card as Tavernier misses subsequent penalty

Rangers were awarded their 12th penalty in 24 league games this afternoon. The incident occurred in the first half, when Alfredo Morelos was tripped in the box. An accident in the eyes of most fans and pundits, there is confusion as to whether a red card should have been given or not.

Due to the recent rule changes, a player cannot be sent off if he concedes a penalty to deny a goalscoring opportunity, if he makes an attempt to play the ball. The officials could argue that the defender wasn’t trying to play the ball in this instance, but he is also clearly not attempting to bring the man down either. It was, instead a tangling of legs.

Scottish football pundit, Michael Stewart has summarised his views on the situation via Twitter:

You can view the penalty miss, before the footage of the foul is shown in the latter half of the video.