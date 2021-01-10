Video: Arsenal’s man of the moment explains reason for club’s turnaround in form

Mikel Arteta has been under fire this season, with his Arsenal team toiling at the wrong end of the Premier League table. One of the few bright sparks in his side was Kieran Tierney, who’s continuing superb form has been a factor in the Gunners putting together a run of four consecutive wins.

Arsenal’s man of the moment spoke to BT Sport after last night’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle. He explained the simple reason behind the club’s upturn in form.