Video: Brighton keeper Jason Steele gifts Newport a shot at extra time with a truly dreadful error

It’s often said that the best goalkeepers can keep their concentration for the entire game even when they don’t have much to do, so this example from Jason Steele is the polar opposite of that.

Brighton’s tie with Newport County was basically over tonight – all he needs to do is catch this or punch it to safety and it’s full time, but he produced this moment instead:

No way! Newport equalise in the 95th minute ??? What on earth has the keeper done?! #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/JeBoRdXNA7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 10, 2021

It gets worse every time you watch it, and it means that Newport have life again and a shot at winning this game in extra-time or penalties.