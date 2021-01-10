Video: Chelsea loanee Timoue Bakayoko scores last-minute winner for Napoli with towering header to shatter Udinese

Napoli have a halftime substitute and Chelsea loanee Timoue Bakayoko to thank for a shock last-minute winner in this afternoon’s Serie A clash against Udinese.

Mario Rui, who replaced a centre-back at the break, floated a dangerous cross into the box with his quality left-foot from some way out with a free-kick.

Bakayoko, who started the game, absolutely demolished his marker by rising into the air and steering the ball into the goal off the post in the bottom corner.

The defensive midfielder, who has been cast aside at Chelsea after his move from Monaco turned out to be a nightmare, was surrounded by his teammates – including those on the bench in the celebrations.

Tiemoue Bakayoko with an 89th minute WINNER for Napoli! ? The Frenchman’s looping header goes in off the post to seal the points for the visitors ? pic.twitter.com/dZtgbVC9Xo — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 10, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

This moment came just minutes after the Blues secured a 4-0 win in their FA Cup Third Round tie against Morecambe, marking a wonderful day for Chelsea’s players all over.

Bakayoko has started all but one of his 17 appearances for Napoli across all competitions this season, his effort that’s secured a win puts Gennaro Gattuso’s side in a Europa League spot as it stands.