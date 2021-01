Chorley recorded a historic 2-0 victory over Wayne Rooney’s Derby County yesterday afternoon, ensuring that the magic of the FA Cup is well and truly kept alive.

Celebrating the giant killing, the players rose as one in the changing rooms and belted out a heartfelt rendition of Adele’s hit – Someone Like You.

You can watch the joyous scenes below:

This is what the national competition is all about, and why it is so revered around the world.