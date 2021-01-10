(Video) Crawley quick-fire double puts Leeds United on brink of shock exit

League Two Crawley Town are 30-minutes away from pulling off the shock of the FA Cup’s Third Round after a quick-fire double sees them lead Premier League outfit Leeds United 2-0.

Crawley’s Nick Tsaroulla and Ashley Nadesan have fired their side into the lead against Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites.

Leeds United fielded a half-strength side but did still include the likes of first-team regulars Kalvin Phillips and Ezgjan Alioski.

However, it appears not to be enough as arguably the biggest upset of the illustrious cup’s Third Round is now firmly on the cards.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

