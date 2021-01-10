Video: Crawley Town’s hilarious dig at Leeds after thrashing Premier League opponent’s in FA Cup third round

League Two Crawley Town shocked the football world with a 3-0 thrashing of Premier League Leeds United in today’s FA Cup third round tie.

Not content with winning the game in fantastic fashion, against a very strong Leeds line up, the club’s Twitter account posted the following video:

IT IS OVER! REDS 3-0 LEEDS UNITED WE ARE MASSIVE. #TownTeamTogether ? pic.twitter.com/QzV85twPem — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) January 10, 2021

That one won’t go down too well with the Leeds faithful, who will be furious after a truly dreadful performance.

Some Leeds supporters have already responded with some unhappy comments…