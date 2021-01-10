Video: Crawley Town’s hilarious dig at Leeds after thrashing Premier League opponent’s in FA Cup third round

League Two Crawley Town shocked the football world with a 3-0 thrashing of Premier League Leeds United in today’s FA Cup third round tie.
Not content with winning the game in fantastic fashion, against a very strong Leeds line up, the club’s Twitter account posted the following video:
IT IS OVER!
REDS 3-0 LEEDS UNITED
WE ARE MASSIVE. #TownTeamTogether ? pic.twitter.com/QzV85twPem
— Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) January 10, 2021
That one won’t go down too well with the Leeds faithful, who will be furious after a truly dreadful performance.
Some Leeds supporters have already responded with some unhappy comments…
Massive? Your club is literally some guy from reality tv
— Max Metcalfe (@MaxMetcalfeLUFC) January 10, 2021