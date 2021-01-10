The 3-1 score-line makes things look a bit better for Juventus against Sassuolo tonight because they were very close to only taking a point from the game.

Aaron Ramsey appeared to score a late winner to make it 2-1, but Cristiano Ronaldo made sure he was getting on the scoresheet too with a nice finish:

Ronaldo gets his goal ? His 15th league goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/Hgud5sUFDM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 10, 2021

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S 759TH GOAL EQUALLING BICAN’S TALLY FOR THE MOST OFFICIAL GOALS IN THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL.pic.twitter.com/pTezwq2OO5 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) January 10, 2021

Pictures from Serie A

If you look at the position he’s in he should really be squaring this to his teammate for the tap-in, but you can’t really complain when he’s put the ball in the back of the net.

It’s also been suggested that this goal has led to him becoming the joint record goal scorer of all time, but you have to fear that it won’t be long before Pele pipes up and tries to claim otherwise:

LO LOGRÓ: Cristiano Ronaldo igualó a Josef Bican como máximo goleador de la historia del fútbol. Impresionantes cifras para el portugués. pic.twitter.com/z6rfh1pZxl — ESPN Uruguay (@ESPNUruguay) January 10, 2021

