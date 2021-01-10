Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo seals the victory for Juventus and becomes the joint all-time top scorer in history

The 3-1 score-line makes things look a bit better for Juventus against Sassuolo tonight because they were very close to only taking a point from the game.

Aaron Ramsey appeared to score a late winner to make it 2-1, but Cristiano Ronaldo made sure he was getting on the scoresheet too with a nice finish:

If you look at the position he’s in he should really be squaring this to his teammate for the tap-in, but you can’t really complain when he’s put the ball in the back of the net.

It’s also been suggested that this goal has led to him becoming the joint record goal scorer of all time, but you have to fear that it won’t be long before Pele pipes up and tries to claim otherwise:

READ MORE:Football legend Pele comes out swinging amid accusations of bitter Instagram move after having records broken by Messi and Ronaldo

