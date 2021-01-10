Video: Danilo fires home a rocket to open the scoring for Juventus vs Sassuolo

Juventus have had plenty of issues this season with drawing games, but they should be able to get the win tonight after taking the lead against ten-man Sassuolo.

The goal scorer was a surprise as it was left to Danilo to step up and break the deadlock, but it was worth the wait as he pounces on the loose ball to fire home a rocket into the far corner:

Danilo RIPPED this ? pic.twitter.com/PWhHTnq0Q6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 10, 2021

Danilo with a ROCKET! ? You won’t see many hit better than that ? pic.twitter.com/yHq013fnAG — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 10, 2021

A win tonight is vital for Juve if they want to close the gap at the top with AC Milan, but you still fancy they might need one more to feel comfortable here.