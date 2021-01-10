Video: Eric Bailly wanted to continue for Man United after scary blow to neck from teammate Dean Henderson vs Watford

Some Manchester United fans will be left absolutely amazed to see that Eric Bailly wanted to continue for the Red Devils after a nasty collision in Saturday night’s FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Watford.

Bailly’s neck suffered serious impact after he was hammered by the knee of teammate Dean Henderson, whilst being sandwiched between the Man United stopper and Watford defender William Troost-Ekong.

The centre-back didn’t move for some time whilst he was on the floor, with players and physios supporting his neck before he was walked off the pitch.

In shock scenes shared by BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey though, Bailly made it clear that he wanted to return to the pitch, thankfully United’s medical staff took the safe precautionary measure of marching the Ivorian down the tunnel.

Feel for Bailly. So reluctant to go off. Can’t catch a break. He loitered for an age on the side of the pitch hoping to get back on. Substitution only sensible call… pic.twitter.com/zVg27Cw0o0 — Jake Humphrey ? (@mrjakehumphrey) January 9, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed after the 1-0 win that it wasn’t a case of concussion for Bailly, in amazing news, rather a ‘sore neck’, which Bailly later described as ‘just a knock’.

Bailly has looked absolutely brilliant since his latest return from injury, he started four straight games before he was rested in the defeat to Manchester City, it really wasn’t worth risking the star after his collision in the 44th minute on Saturday night against the Hornets.