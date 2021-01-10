Video: Gareth Bale books Dele Alli for diving after Spurs star’s embarrassing fall leaves bench including Son and Reguilon in fits of laughter during Marine tie

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli was involved in all sorts of action during the first-half of Spurs’ FA Cup 3rd Round tie against minnows Marine, with the north London outfit leading 4-0 at the break.

Away from the now outcast’s goal involvements and spark, the BBC panel of Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer brought up a hilarious moment involving the ace during their talk during the interval.

Alli fell flat on his bottom after moving to receive a pass from Ben Davies, he rolled around the floor, which left Spurs’ bench in hysterics.

Real Madrid superstar and loanee Gareth Bale wouldn’t let Dele off with the embarrassing moment, as he gestured a booking for diving to the attacker, stars Sergio Reguilon and Heung-Min Son also couldn’t contain their laughter after the moment.

Dele Alli giving the Spurs bench plenty to smile about ? pic.twitter.com/WH8PuOccUW — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 10, 2021

Pictures from the BBC.

More Stories / Latest News Covid controversy and going vegan – Former Barcelona outcast poised for a first team chance in an extraordinary turnaround Video: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches Spurs’ FA Cup tie vs Marine via hilarious life-size cardboard cutout More injury problems for Barcelona as another regular expected to miss several games through injury

Bale is clearly enjoying himself after being loaned away by Real Madrid, with moments of trolling like this from the Welshman seemingly often, take a lot at how he mocked Liverpool’s Loris Karius here.