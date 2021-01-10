Video: Hakim Ziyech plays a glorious ball to wipe out the Morecambe defence and Hudson-Odoi makes it 3-0

Chelsea were always expected to win today but it looks like they could be on their way to a confidence boosting victory over Morecambe with a few nice goals in the process.

It’s never a great idea to give Hakim Ziyech time on the ball while simultaneously playing a fractured offside trap, but his ball over the top is perfect and the finish from Hudson-Odoi isn’t bad either:

Scoring in the third round for the third year running. What a finish ?#EmiratesFACup @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/7Aalm3WyG8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021

An emphatic win here might not do much to help Frank Lampard’s job security on it’s own, but it can certainly give the team some confidence to take back into the Premier League.