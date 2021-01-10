Video: Huffing and puffing Willian does not blow Newcastle away with disastrous free-kick attempt for Arsenal in FA Cup tie

During Arsenal’s FA Cup Third Round win against fellow Premier League side Newcastle, Willian produced a woeful moment that has summed up his shaky time with the Gunners since joining.

The 32-year-old, who the north London outfit offered a straightforward three-year deal to in the summer after his release from Chelsea, was responsible for a disastrous free-kick attempt.

Willian lined up alongside Nicolas Pepe – a player with a decent record from set-pieces – around 30 yards out, even roping in compatriot David Luiz for a dummy run to improve his chances of success.

As well as that, Mohamed Elneny was tasked with making a disruptive run away from the main section of the wall, all of those efforts were in vain as Willian’s strike couldn’t clear the wall and was easily blocked.

The attacking midfielder was clearly taking the moment seriously, highlighted by the help enlisted by his Arsenal teammates and the fact that he was huffing and puffing like Cristiano Ronaldo in the buildup.

Willian’s unconvincing form left Mikel Arteta questioned in the post-match press conference, with the Spaniard insisting that the playmaker is ‘improving’ and that he needs more ‘time’ to ‘show’ his quality.