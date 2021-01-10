Video: Kai Havertz scores first Chelsea goal in almost three months after capitalising on brilliant Abraham and Azpilicueta play vs Morecambe

In the 84th minute of Chelsea’s FA Cup Third Round tie against Morecambe, Kai Havertz hit the back of the net against the League Two side, marking a much-needed boost for the big-money recruit.

Tammy Abraham produced some brilliant work on the right side of the pitch as he held off one Morecambe player and tricked past another before slipping Cesar Azpilicueta through.

The Blues’ club captain latched onto the ball just behind the byline and floated a brilliant first-time cross into the box, Havertz adjusted his run and rose highest to head the ball into the back of the net.

This is exactly the kind of performance that Havertz has needed after some struggles for Chelsea as of late have questioned his big-money price tag, the ace thoroughly deserved a goal considering his helping hand to fellow struggler Timo Werner earlier on.

Pictures from the FA Cup and beIN Sports.

This marked Havertz’s first goal for the Blues just a week shy of a full three months.

With Havertz and Timo Werner involved in some of the goals today, as well as Hakim Ziyech, this fixture couldn’t have really gone any better for Frank Lampard and the Blues.

Fans will be hoping that this afternoon’s rout offers the confidence to the struggling Chelsea stars to turn around their disastrous form in the Premier League.