Video: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches Spurs’ FA Cup tie vs Marine via hilarious life-size cardboard cutout

Liverpool fans and Merseysiders will absolutely love to see that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp came along to watch Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup tie against Marine, via a cardboard cutout.

With 8th tier side Marine’s home stadium located amongst houses, one local resident that stepped out to watch the encounter brought along a cardboard cutout of Klopp.

The hilarious thing is that this isn’t some amateur novelty time, the image chosen is a trademark death that’s often fixed on the German’s face whilst he’s on the sidelines – and it’s even life-sized.

Pictures from Match of the Day and the FA Cup.

More Stories / Latest News More injury problems for Barcelona as another regular expected to miss several games through injury Crawley Town produce one of the greatest FA Cup upsets as The Reds thrash Leeds United 3-0 Video: Spurs star Vinicius branded ‘scumbag’ and ‘disrespectful’ after blasting ball into the net vs Marine by these fans as striker does Kylian Mbappe celebration

For those who may think this is strange, it can be easily explained, Marine are a lower-league club that are based in the Crosby area of Merseyside, hence the man sporting a Liverpool beanie being present.