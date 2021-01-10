Video: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches Spurs’ FA Cup tie vs Marine via hilarious life-size cardboard cutout

Liverpool fans and Merseysiders will absolutely love to see that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp came along to watch Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup tie against Marine, via a cardboard cutout.
With 8th tier side Marine’s home stadium located amongst houses, one local resident that stepped out to watch the encounter brought along a cardboard cutout of Klopp.
The hilarious thing is that this isn’t some amateur novelty time, the image chosen is a trademark death that’s often fixed on the German’s face whilst he’s on the sidelines – and it’s even life-sized.
Jurgen Klopp doesn’t look too happy about the scoreline ?#MARTOT #FACup #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/Ii8dZ8uWuF
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 10, 2021
BREAKING: Jurgen Klopp spotted watching @SpursOfficial‘s third round tie ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/v5kSp2OjAq
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021
Pictures from Match of the Day and the FA Cup.
For those who may think this is strange, it can be easily explained, Marine are a lower-league club that are based in the Crosby area of Merseyside, hence the man sporting a Liverpool beanie being present.