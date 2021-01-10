There’s no doubt that a win for Marine would go down as one of the greatest FA Cup shocks of all time, while they did have an early moment when they hit the bar from distance with the score at 0-0.

Unfortunately the tie is pretty much over already as Spurs suddenly sparked into life and scored a few quick goals, while this strike from Lucas Moura may be the pick of the bunch:

Pictures from the FA Cup

You do have to worry that the score could get embarrassing for the non-league side if Spurs keep this intensity up, so the best they can hope for now is a goal to remember the game by.