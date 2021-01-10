Menu

Video: Marine almost take the lead against Spurs as they hit the crossbar

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Lowly Marine have started the game against Premier League Spurs with a valiant effort.

MORE: Video: Crawley Town’s hilarious dig at Leeds after thrashing Premier League opponent’s in FA Cup third round

The Merseyside minnows rifled the crossbar on 20 minutes, much to the shock of viewers and Joe Hart alike!

Having survived that scary moment, Spurs eventually took the lead a few minutes later, and look set to press home their massive advantage in terms of quality and finances.

This is what the FA Cup is all about… so nearly a magical moment.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Aberdeen player receives hugely controversial red card as Tavernier misses subsequent penalty
Man United transfer round-up: Update on move for €130m rated striker, “favourites” to sign defensive midfielder and Pogba wanted in £75m deal
Photo: These Celtic fans’ facetious response to Steven Gerrard failing to wear a face mask correctly
More Stories joe hart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.