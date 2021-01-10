Video: Marine almost take the lead against Spurs as they hit the crossbar

Lowly Marine have started the game against Premier League Spurs with a valiant effort.
MORE: Video: Crawley Town’s hilarious dig at Leeds after thrashing Premier League opponent’s in FA Cup third round
The Merseyside minnows rifled the crossbar on 20 minutes, much to the shock of viewers and Joe Hart alike!
20′ – CROSSBAR!!!! Kengni drives forward and hits the bar, and Marine win a corner out of it! 0-0. #COYM
— Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 10, 2021
Having survived that scary moment, Spurs eventually took the lead a few minutes later, and look set to press home their massive advantage in terms of quality and finances.
This is what the FA Cup is all about… so nearly a magical moment.
CROSSBAR!
What an effort from Neil Kengni.
Watch Marine v Spurs LIVE on @BBCOne, @BBCiPlayer and online: https://t.co/ZsCiZ7JQkg #bbcfacup #FACup pic.twitter.com/DqMqjyBw6h
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 10, 2021