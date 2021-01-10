Video: Marine almost take the lead against Spurs as they hit the crossbar

Lowly Marine have started the game against Premier League Spurs with a valiant effort.

The Merseyside minnows rifled the crossbar on 20 minutes, much to the shock of viewers and Joe Hart alike!

20′ – CROSSBAR!!!! Kengni drives forward and hits the bar, and Marine win a corner out of it! 0-0. #COYM — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 10, 2021

Having survived that scary moment, Spurs eventually took the lead a few minutes later, and look set to press home their massive advantage in terms of quality and finances.

This is what the FA Cup is all about… so nearly a magical moment.