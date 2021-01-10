Video: Mason Mount marks 22nd birthday with brilliant long-range goal for Chelsea vs Morecambe in FA Cup tie

Chelsea have taken the lead in the 17th minute of this afternoon’s FA Cup tie against Morecambe thanks to a tidy combination from academy graduates Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi collected the ball on the left-wing from full-back Emerson Palmieri, the promising talent punished Morecambe for leaving him in space whilst simultaneously showing his passing ability.

Mason Mount was picked out around 30 yards out, the ace – who is celebrating his 22nd birthday today – took a touch and had the time and space to set himself before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Quality from Mason Mount! ?? The Chelsea star celebrates his 22nd birthday with an excellent strike ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/afB0aJg2Wx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 10, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

What a start to Mount’s birthday, with this tie kicking off at 1.30pm and being staged at Chelsea’s home as well, the England international will be able to relax and celebrate in the evening.

Frank Lampard’s men should be putting their all into hammering the League Two side in order to notch some much-needed confidence after a disastrous run in the Premier League as of late.