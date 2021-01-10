Menu

Video: Pedro Obiang straight red card for Sassuolo after horrible challenge on Juventus star Chiesa

VAR does get a lot of stick, but this is one of those moments where it’s been used properly to reach the right decision.

Sassuolo were holding their own against Juve in the first half tonight and it was all going well until Pedro Obiang was sent off in the dying moments of the first half:

You can see from the elevated angle that it’s a nasty lunge and Chiesa’s ankle takes the full force of the challenge and he could’ve suffered a long-term injury, so the red card is the right call.

