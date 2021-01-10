Video: Pedro Obiang straight red card for Sassuolo after horrible challenge on Juventus star Chiesa

VAR does get a lot of stick, but this is one of those moments where it’s been used properly to reach the right decision.

Sassuolo were holding their own against Juve in the first half tonight and it was all going well until Pedro Obiang was sent off in the dying moments of the first half:

Obiang gets a straight red after the referee consults with VAR! ? The game changes just before half time and there’ll be a man advantage for Juventus in the second 45 ? pic.twitter.com/eRToIWo4J4 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 10, 2021

Absolutely awful challenge on Federico Chiesa here by Pedro Obiang. Clear red. pic.twitter.com/jTgMTcMqtZ — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) January 10, 2021

Pictures from beIN sport

You can see from the elevated angle that it’s a nasty lunge and Chiesa’s ankle takes the full force of the challenge and he could’ve suffered a long-term injury, so the red card is the right call.