(Video) Romelu Lukaku embarrasses himself with ridiculous dive vs AS Roma

Inter Milan
Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has recently pulled off one of the worst dives football fans will have ever seen.

The six-foot-something Belgian striker who is known for his strength and physical stature made a meal of a ‘nothing challenge’ whilst in action against AS Roma during Sunday’s Serie A clash.

The fiercely contested domestic clash ended 2-2, however, one of the game’s most comical moments came from forward Lukaku.

Whilst attempting to cut-in from the right-hand side of the pitch, instead of continuing his run, the powerful striker decided to throw himself to the ground in hilarious fashion.

Pictures courtesy of Serie A TIM

