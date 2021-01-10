Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has recently pulled off one of the worst dives football fans will have ever seen.

The six-foot-something Belgian striker who is known for his strength and physical stature made a meal of a ‘nothing challenge’ whilst in action against AS Roma during Sunday’s Serie A clash.

The fiercely contested domestic clash ended 2-2, however, one of the game’s most comical moments came from forward Lukaku.

Whilst attempting to cut-in from the right-hand side of the pitch, instead of continuing his run, the powerful striker decided to throw himself to the ground in hilarious fashion.

Pictures courtesy of Serie A TIM