Video: Spurs star Vinicius branded ‘scumbag’ and ‘disrespectful’ after blasting ball into the net vs Marine by these fans as striker does Kylian Mbappe celebration

Some football fans have been left absolutely shocked by the actions of Tottenham Hotspur’s Carlos Vinicius, with reference to the way in which the striker scored and celebrated vs minnows Marine A.F.C.

In the 23rd minute of the FA Cup 3rd Round tie, Vinicius ended any hopes of an upset from the 8th tier side after he turned the ball into the back of the net following a lovely pass from Dele Alli.

Vinicius controlled the ball, before taking it around the keeper, he was on the goal-line so all that was left was a tap-in, the 25-year-old shockingly decided to absolutely blast the ball in though.

Vinicius, who is on loan from Benfica this season to act as an alternative to Harry Kane for cup ties like this, then performed the celebration that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe made famous.

Pictures from the FA Cup.

Here’s how some football fans have reacted to the Brazilian’s antics:

Vinicius is a scum bag smashing the ball like that. No respect? #MARTOT — JamesVanHarris (@SEJHarris00) January 10, 2021

Vinicius being a tad disrespectful by absolutely leathering the ball in to the back of the net for both his goals, pipe down — george ??? (@GeorgeDalePayn1) January 10, 2021

Hahaha that finish and celebration was so needlessly rude from Vinicius — Ryan (@RY27EPHEN) January 10, 2021

Vinicius no respect man ? — Thomas Murray (@TomMurray18) January 10, 2021

Vinicius blazing the ball that hard into an open goal and celebrating shows what a banter club Tottenham are. Have some respect for your opponent no matter how much lower down the leagues they are. #MARTOT — Oli ? (@olitari94) January 10, 2021

As if Vinicius does an mbappe celebration against an 8th tier side ? no class pic.twitter.com/KSaKPLqeo2 — Alex Augustyn (@alexaugs) January 10, 2021

Absolutely no need for Vinicius to be smashing the ball in the back of the net no 40mm away from the goal line pathetic — Gareth Brian Fulham Lewis (@garethffc) January 10, 2021

No need for Vinicius to kick the ball that hard from 65mm.. — Jonas (@jonathanhedley) January 10, 2021

I can’t tell if it’s because he always starts against crap teams, but Vinicius doesn’t look half-bad. Having said that the arms folded celebration should result in a lifetime ban, and 6 months community service — Adam P (@ThreeFiveWho) January 10, 2021

There’s not really any defence for Vinicius’ actions, he’s of course been waiting a while to score his first domestic goal for Spurs, but this was just uncalled for and certainly disrespectful.