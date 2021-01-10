Menu

Video: Spurs star Vinicius branded ‘scumbag’ and ‘disrespectful’ after blasting ball into the net vs Marine by these fans as striker does Kylian Mbappe celebration

Tottenham FC
Some football fans have been left absolutely shocked by the actions of Tottenham Hotspur’s Carlos Vinicius, with reference to the way in which the striker scored and celebrated vs minnows Marine A.F.C.

In the 23rd minute of the FA Cup 3rd Round tie, Vinicius ended any hopes of an upset from the 8th tier side after he turned the ball into the back of the net following a lovely pass from Dele Alli.

Vinicius controlled the ball, before taking it around the keeper, he was on the goal-line so all that was left was a tap-in, the 25-year-old shockingly decided to absolutely blast the ball in though.

Vinicius, who is on loan from Benfica this season to act as an alternative to Harry Kane for cup ties like this, then performed the celebration that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe made famous.

Here’s how some football fans have reacted to the Brazilian’s antics:

There’s not really any defence for Vinicius’ actions, he’s of course been waiting a while to score his first domestic goal for Spurs, but this was just uncalled for and certainly disrespectful.

