(Video) Timo Werner doubles Chelsea’s lead in FA Cup vs Morecambe

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has doubled his side’s lead in their FA Cup Third Round tie against League Two side Morecambe.

The Blues, who came into Sunday’s fixture under pressure having won just once in their last seven matches, in all competitions, now look set to make the cup’s next round.

Midfielder Mason Mount gifted Frank Lampard’s Blues the lead just before the 20-minute mark with a brilliant long-range effort.

However, striker Werner has given his side some daylight having just bagged his side’s second of the match.

Morecambe now head into the break knowing they’ll need a miracle in the second 45-minutes if they’re to stand a chance of committing a giant killing.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sport