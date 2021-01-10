Menu

(Video) Timo Werner doubles Chelsea’s lead in FA Cup vs Morecambe

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has doubled his side’s lead in their FA Cup Third Round tie against League Two side Morecambe.

READ MORE: Solskjaer explains what impressed him about Van de Beek vs Watford despite continued lack of playing time for Man Utd

The Blues, who came into Sunday’s fixture under pressure having won just once in their last seven matches, in all competitions, now look set to make the cup’s next round.

Midfielder Mason Mount gifted Frank Lampard’s Blues the lead just before the 20-minute mark with a brilliant long-range effort.

However, striker Werner has given his side some daylight having just bagged his side’s second of the match.

More Stories / Latest News
Solskjaer explains what impressed him about Van de Beek vs Watford despite continued lack of playing time for Man Utd
Spurs star opens the door for Mauricio Pochettino reunion as he rejects new contract offer
Scout hints at future partnership between Amad Diallo one other Man United star

Morecambe now head into the break knowing they’ll need a miracle in the second 45-minutes if they’re to stand a chance of committing a giant killing.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sport

More Stories Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.