‘We had a lot of time on our hands’ – Chelsea boss Frank Lampard’s hilarious response to wife Christine’s pregnancy news

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has issued a brilliant response to the news that he is expecting a child with wife Christine after the Blues’ 4-0 win against Morecambe this afternoon.

Andrew Dillon questioned why the Chelsea legend was seeking more ‘sleepless nights’ after the FA Cup 3rd Round win, considering the pressure that comes with managing the Blues and their form as of late.

Wife Christine, maiden name Bleakley, announced the couple’s news yesterday, this will be Frank’s second child with the presenter, with Frank also having two daughters from a previous relationship.

When Lampard initially stated that he didn’t how to ‘answer’ the question, Dillon followed up with a joke that the 42-year-old ‘obviously isn’t devoting’ all of his ‘time’ to Chelsea, the Blues boss then hilariously replied with ‘we had a lot of time on our hands’ before bursting out in laughter.

“It was tough… We had a lot of time on our hands!” ? Frank Lampard is expecting his second child with wife Christine and hoping for NO more sleepless nights ? ? https://t.co/PoQH3rWBnO pic.twitter.com/F8wlJ7CaPD — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) January 10, 2021

Lampard: “In terms of having a baby, I don’t know how to answer that one.”

Dillon: “You’re obviously not devoting all of your time to Chelsea are you” (Lampard laughs)

Lampard: “It was tough, we had a lot of time on our hands (laughs), listen, when you say ’sleepless nights’ – I don’t get so many sleepless nights, I do work hard, sometimes I miss sleep come the evening time.”

Lampard: “I’m fortunate to have a very good wife – it’s our second now – she was fantastic the first time around, I’ll be putting a lot of reliance on her and obviously playing my part as much as I can but thanks for mentioning it.”

Frank and Christine have been married since December 2015, Patricia – their first child together was born in September 2018.

We’d like to send our best wishes to the Lampard family at this time, it’s a lovely New Year’s blessing for Frank and Christine, who make a wonderful couple.