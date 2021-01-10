It’s not often that West Ham get the better of Arsenal and Liverpool in the transfer market, but their former striker, Freddy Kanoute, could be about to help them do just that.

Kanoute is the agent for £25m-rated RB Salzburg hit-man, Patson Daka, and it’s believed that the player has been offered to the Hammers as a replacement for Sebastien Haller who has recently signed for Ajax.

The Daily Express note that the player has already notched 10 goals in 14 games this season, and is keen to make a switch to the Premier League.

Arsenal had, apparently, seen the player as a long-term successor to Alexandre Lacazette, however, it doesn’t look like they will get the chance to bid for his services.

More Stories / Latest News Rising Covid-19 cases hasn’t stopped footballers from ignoring official warnings Liverpool face new competition for Kylian Mbappe as CL giants prepare plan to launch bid and agree personal terms Arsenal star in “very advanced talks” over exit as Euro giants confident of finalising transfer

Given that the east Londoners only have one striker in Michail Antonio available at present, their need for a strike partner of note is obvious.

David Moyes has three weeks to get this one over the line if he sees Daka as the solution.