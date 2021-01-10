With three weeks left of the winter transfer window, David Moyes still has plenty of time to secure a replacement for Sebastien Haller, who has signed for Ajax.

Clearly only interested in getting a top class striker in rather than just going after anyone that may be available, the Scot seemed prepared to accept that West Ham might have to get creative if he isn’t able to sign the player he wants.

That would appear to be Watford’s exciting talent, Ismaila Sarr, with The Sun reporting that the Hammers are ready to table a £30m bid to test the resolve of the Championship side.

“You have to start being creative and certainly Pep [Guardiola] has been that with what he’s done at Man City,” Moyes was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“And who knows… if we don’t have anybody, we will need to start being creative ourselves here.”

Liverpool were once linked with Sarr, and his pedigree at the top level isn’t in question.

If the east Londoners want to try and cement a European place for themselves after what’s been a tremendous start to their 2020/21 campaign, then they really need to go all out here.

Watch this space.