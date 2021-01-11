Menu

Contact made: AC Milan approach Chelsea over signing academy product

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have made contact with Chelsea over the possibility of signing centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

Milan have taken several of Chelsea’s bit-part players on-loan in years gone by, from Fernando Torres to Mario Pasalic, with mixed success, it has to be said.

They now appear keen on acquiring another in Tomori, who has been starved of opportunities in the first-team under Frank Lampard.

Tomori proved his worth last season, but whether it be an issue with his manner at training or attitude, he hasn’t got a look-in this term.

He does still have an outside chance of making the England squad for the European Championships, but only if he leaves Chelsea now and impresses immediately.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he’s emerged as an option for AC Milan, who are right in the hunt for the Serie A title, so it’d be a great place for him to reaffirm his credentials.

