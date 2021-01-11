Menu

Agreement reached: Man United sale verified by Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United FC
Fabrizio Romano claims that an agreement has been reached between Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Fosu-Mensah has had sporadic opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but has never threatened to break into United’s back-line, which they have invested in heavily in recent seasons – believe it or not.

Now 23-years-old, the time has come for him to depart in hope of establishing himself a sure-starter elsewhere. Bayer Leverkusen appear set to provide him with the necessary platform to impress.

Fabrizio Romano reports that today Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement with Fosu-Mensah for the transfer of the defender’s services.

You wonder if this one will come back to bite United. Fosu-Mensah, often referred to as TFM by Man United fans, has done more than enough to earn himself a shot at establishing himself at Old Trafford, even if he has been shackled by injury at times.

If the move to Bayer Leverkusen goes through, you would be surprised if he didn’t spread his wings and develop further. Who knows, if all goes well, they might end up doing a Paul Pogba with him.

