“We need to help him” – Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal star’s poor form

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out on the poor form of Nicolas Pepe, admitting that the club needs to “help” the Ivorian winger succeed.

The former Lille star became Arsenal’s record signing in 2019, joining for a fee of £72million, as reported at the time by BBC Sport.

Unfortunately, Pepe has proven a major flop for the Gunners so far, looking a shadow of the exciting attacking player we saw in Ligue 1.

It remains to be seen if Pepe can turn things around for himself, but Arteta has addressed the issue by seeming to admit he needs help.

The Spanish tactician was a little vague about what this might mean for the 25-year-old’s future, however.

“We need to help him to (succeed),” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“In order to do that he needs minutes, he needs consistency in the team and when he has that, he needs to show he is capable of doing it. Let’s see how the next few months develop.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt still be rooting for Pepe and hoping for him to develop into the player he’s so clearly capable of being.

Arteta could certainly do with Pepe stepping up as this team currently lacks spark and flair up front, with Willian proving another disappointing signing, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been surprisingly out of form this term.