“Could have been so much more” – Arsenal legend speaks out on Gunners star as transfer reportedly edges closer

Arsenal FC
Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has given his verdict on Mesut Ozil as his seemingly edges closer to a transfer to Fenerbahce.

The German playmaker was an exciting signing for Arsenal back in 2013, representing a major change in the club’s transfer policy by becoming their first marquee purchase for a long time following a period of mostly signing young players.

However, Ozil arguably never really lived up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium and he’s recently fallen out of favour altogether.

Many fans will be questioning this decision as Mikel Arteta lacks creativity in his side, and Ozil could surely still offer something, even if he’s not the player he once was.

Todo Fichajes have been among the sources, however, to strongly link the 32-year-old with a move to Fenerbahce, and Thomas ultimately feels he’s going to look back at the player’s time in north London with disappointment.

“Amazing vision and quality but not enough consistency to go with these attributes,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “His partnership with (Alexis) Sanchez could have been so much more, but blossomed at times.”

mesut ozil arsenal friendly

Mesut Ozil in action for Arsenal

Thomas added, however, that Arsenal still look in need of a signing in that department, despite Emile Smith Rowe recently impressing in Ozil’s role.

“It is great what Smith Rowe is doing,” he said. “He’s a player who doesn’t show fear and knows the quality he can bring to the team, whilst showing the work ethic and willingness to keep improving we need at Arsenal.

“I still think they need another player in the creative mould with real quality as it’s always dangerous to rely on just one.”

